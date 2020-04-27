1 additional COVID-19 case in Jackson Co.

1 additional COVID-19 case in Jackson Co.
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting one new case of COVID-19. (Source: Stock Image/ Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | April 27, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 7:28 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

The individual is a male in his fifties, who acquired the disease through local contact with a known case.

He has been placed in isolation.

One previously identified COVID-19 case has been transferred to another county, thus keeping the total number of lab-confirmed cases to date in Jackson County at 69.

Twenty-nine of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.

The county has reported seven deaths related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.