Mississippi County offers free testing to 200 residents

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Health and Senior Services has provided the Mississippi County Health Department COVID-19 test kits.
Tests will be done on April 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The test site will be at the Old Galemore Motors building at 1010 E Marshall St, Charleston, just a block from the health department.
The tests will be free to the first 200 people who sign up online.
Those who do not have access to a computer or mobile phone can contact The Bowden Center and Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center. They have opened their computers for people to sign up if needed.
Please contact the Bowden Center at 233-4568, SWFLC Charleston 233-8391 or SWFLC EP 649-3731 if you would like to use a computer.
The testing site will be a drive thru.
Those taking the test will be asked to self quarantine until the test results come in, which should be within 24 to 48 hours.
