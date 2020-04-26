McConnell announces $11.7 million to serve Kentuckians with disabilities

WASHINGTON, DC (KFVS) -U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky will receive $11,690,427 in federal funding to help meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
These federal resources can be used for home-delivered meals, in-home care services, respite care and other support for families and caregivers.
Two Kentucky organizations will receive direct portions of these federal funds to support their work.
The Kentucky Center for Accessible Living will receive $724,491 and the Kentucky Disability Resource Center will receive $240,846.
The remaining funding will be used by Kentucky for its efforts statewide.
“Every Kentuckian is feeling the effects of the coronavirus, especially our seniors and those with underlying health conditions who have been told to use extra caution. I’m proud my CARES Act is delivering targeted support to help them stay healthy and safe,” said Senator McConnell. “Even during this crisis, dedicated workers in this field continue helping empower Kentuckians to overcome obstacles and lead fulfilling lives. We’re thankful for their continued service.”
In addition to these federal funds, Kentucky communities and organizations have so far received nearly $1 billion to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities from Senator McConnell’s CARES Act.
