Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the city of St. Louis from a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the mother of a St. Louis police officer killed by a fellow officer during a Russian roulette-style game. Officer Katlyn Alix died in January 2019 after she was shot by officer Nathaniel Hendren at his home while she was off duty and Hendren was supposed to be working. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark ruled Wednesday that although Hendren was on duty when Alix was killed, the shooting was personal not in the course of duty, and dismissed the city from the suit.