Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Doctors at UK worry non-COVID-19 patients not coming to ER
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Doctors at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital’s emergency department say they believe sick people are avoiding the hospital for fear of catching COVID-19. The daily arrivals at the emergency department have fallen by more than half to about 130 on average since early March. Doctors held a news conference Friday. The ER has performed 1,800 tests for the coronavirus so far with only about 80 positive results. Dr. Daniel Moore says the risk to patients of contracting COVID-19 at the hospital is exceedingly low right now.
HUSBAND CHARGED
Richmond man charged with murder after wife's disappearance
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Police have charged a Kentucky man in the killing of his wife, who has been missing since October. Thirty-nine-year-old Glenn Jackson was arrested Friday and charged with murder-domestic violence and evidence tampering. The body of his wife, 48-year-old Ella Diebolt Jackson, 48, is still missing. Richmond Police say they found her blood in the trunk of Glenn Jackson’s vehicle. She was reported missing on Oct. 22. Glenn Jackson worked as an instructor at Eastern Kentucky University, though he has not been employed there since February.
ABORTION-KENTUCKY
Kentucky's Democratic governor vetoes abortion legislation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Democratic governor has vetoed abortion legislation pushed by Republican lawmakers. The bill would have given the state's anti-abortion attorney general authority to regulate abortion clinics. It also would have given Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron the power to suspend abortions as an elective procedure during the coronavirus outbreak. Another part of the vetoed measure would have required doctors to provide life-sustaining care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt. The measure cleared the legislature in the waning hours of this year’s legislative session. As a result, lawmakers won’t have an opportunity to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY ELECTION
Beshear order allows absentee voting by mail in primary
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an order allowing Kentucky residents to submit mail-in absentee ballots in the upcoming primary election. The governor's office said Friday that state elections officials also are working on a plan for limited in-person voting and possible drive-thru voting. The primary is set for June 23. The governor's order allowing absentee mail-in voting came a day after Secretary of State Michael Adams offered his recommendations on how to proceed with the primary in midst of a public health crisis. Beshear’s order outlines procedures to be in place for the primary.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-HEALTH CARE
Kentucky to start initial phase of medical reopenings
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is preparing to start an initial lifting of restrictions on medical services next week. But health care workers and patients will have to follow safeguards as the fight against the coronavirus continues. Gov. Andy Beshear says that starting Monday, non-urgent and emergent health care services will resume. That includes health care clinics and medical offices, physical therapy and chiropractic offices and optometrists. It applies to dental offices but with enhanced protections. Also covered are diagnostic, radiology and lab services.
WANTED MAN-CALIFORNIA SLAYING
FBI: Man wanted in California slaying arrested in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said a man on the run and wanted in connection to a killing in California was arrested in Kentucky. Frederick McGowan was taken into custody around Thursday and charged with federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. An arrest warrant from Los Angeles County said 59-year-old McGowan was accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Earl Chiles in December after the pair got into an argument. Authorities also arrested McGowan’s nephew, 29-year-old Phillip Morris and charged him with obstruction. FBI Louisville spokesman Timothy Beam said McGowan will be extradited to Los Angeles but it’s unclear when that may happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.