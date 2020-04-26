Jefferson Co. Ill. reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Jefferson County Health Department has been notified of four new cases of COVID-19.
The cases are as follows:
- 1 female in her teens in isolation at home
- 1 female in her 60s in isolation at home
- 1 male in his 40s in isolation at home
- 1 male in his 20s in isolation at home
Two more people have died from the virus since yesterday.
- 1 female in her 80s
- 1 femaile in her 90s
Both women were long term care residents.
To date, there have been 84 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
Seven of these have resulted in deaths.
Eleven of the positive cases have now been released from isolation.
