Jefferson Co. Ill. reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Jefferson Co. Ill. reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department has been notified of four new cases of COVID-19. (Source: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
By Jessica Ladd | April 26, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 11:18 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Jefferson County Health Department has been notified of four new cases of COVID-19.

The cases are as follows:

  • 1 female in her teens in isolation at home
  • 1 female in her 60s in isolation at home
  • 1 male in his 40s in isolation at home
  • 1 male in his 20s in isolation at home

Two more people have died from the virus since yesterday.

  • 1 female in her 80s
  • 1 femaile in her 90s

Both women were long term care residents.

To date, there have been 84 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

Seven of these have resulted in deaths.

Eleven of the positive cases have now been released from isolation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.