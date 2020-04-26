Jackson County Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Jackson County Health Department has reported three residents confirmed to have COVID-19.
These individuals include:
- a female in her twenties
- a male in his thirties
- a male in his sixties
All residents acquired the disease through local contact with known cases.
They are all in isolation.
There have been 69 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, and seven deaths.
Twenty-five of the positive individuals have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.