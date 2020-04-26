Jackson County Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

By Ashley Smith | April 26, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 3:57 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Jackson County Health Department has reported three residents confirmed to have COVID-19.

These individuals include:

  • a female in her twenties
  • a male in his thirties
  • a male in his sixties

All residents acquired the disease through local contact with known cases.

They are all in isolation.

There have been 69 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, and seven deaths.

Twenty-five of the positive individuals have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

