Graves County COVID-19 cases increase to 118

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Graves County, bringing the total to 118.
Two deaths were also reported.
The new cases include:
- A Graves County resident in her 60’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 50’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 20’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- His is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 40’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 40’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 70’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 80’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She has passed.
- A Graves County resident in her 60’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 60’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in her 90’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in his 60’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- His is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 70’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She has passed.
- A Graves County resident in her 50’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
“The best way to keep from contracting COVID 19 is to never come in contact with it.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“There is not a vaccine or a cure for the virus so social distancing is our best defense.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
