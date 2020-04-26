First Alert: Sunshine to return on Sunday

(KFVS) -Expect to see some sunshine on your Sunday.
Some light rain may linger this morning in parts of SE Illinois.
The rain and clouds that currently cover the entire area east of the Mississippi River will ease off to the east this morning, with skies becoming mainly clear by afternoon.
In the meantime this morning will be chilly and breezy.
By the afternoon winds will be decreasing and sunshine increasing.
Highs will range from the low 60s northeast to about 70 southwest.
Tonight is looking to be quite cool or late April.
Daybreak lows Monday morning will range from the mid 30s in valley locations to the low 40s in the Missouri Bootheel.
Next week is looking mainly dry with seasonable conditions.
The next ‘significant’ system will come in from the northwest on Tuesday and Tuesday night with showers and thunderstorms.
SPC currently has us in a marginal risk of severe.
A few strong storms are possible but not currently looking like a major outbreak.
Wednesday is looking to be cooler.
We’ll start to warm up again later in the week, with warm and humid conditions by next weekend.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.