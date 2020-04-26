First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Light rain lingers this morning in parts of SE Illinois closer to Indiana on the back edge of yesterday’s storm system. This rain, and the clouds that currently cover the entire area east of the Mississippi River will ease off to the east this morning, with skies becoming mainly clear by afternoon. In the meantime it will be a chilly and breezy morning. By afternoon winds will be decreasing and sunshine increasing; official highs should range from the low 60s northeast to about 70 southwest. However, with clear skies and light winds tonight it will be quite cool for late April. Daybreak lows Monday morning will range from the mid 30s in valley locations to the low 40s in the Missouri Bootheel.