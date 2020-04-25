First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The last of the clouds and rain finally moved out of our eastern counties this afternoon, leaving behind a mostly sunny if somewhat cool and breezy afternoon. Winds will die down this evening, and with mostly clear skies for much of the night it will be pretty cold, with lows in the 30s and 40s. On Monday a weak ‘warm front’ type system will move in from the west with more clouds and even some isolated showers. Models are now bringing a few light showers into SE MO during the morning hours….but allowing them to fizzle as they move to the east. Highs on Monday look to be mainly in the 60s but less breezy than today.