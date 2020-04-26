Cape Girardeau Police Department investigating false shooting call

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The CGPD took a call from someone who claimed they shot their wife and would shoot any other people.
Cape Girardeau Police and other agencies went to the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills to investigate.
They quickly found out it was a false call that did not originate from that location.
Cape Girardeau Police Department are still investigating.
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said the individual who made the call could would face charges.
