Bi-County Health announces 3 new COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | April 26, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 2:20 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of three new positive COVID-19 cases within Franklin and Williamson county.

The three new cases of COVID-19 include the following:

  • A male in his 40’s from Williamson county, likley aquired from community spread. He is at home on isolation.
  • A female in her 70’s from Williamson county, likely acquired from community spread. She is at home in isolation.
  • A female in her 50’s from Williamson county. She is employed at a long term care facility however, she is at home in isolation. Since then, the facility has tested all of their staff and residents.

To date, there have been a total of 25 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 8 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 10 have recovered in Williamson county and 4 have recovered in Franklin county.

