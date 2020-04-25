Woman arrested on endangerment, drug trafficking charges

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On April 25 around 9 a.m. officers were dispatched to Kendall Rd. in reference to a six month old child being left alone over night.
Upon arrival police spoke with the child’s grandmother.
She reported that when she got home for work the six month old was home alone.
The grandmother said the mother left sometime during the night while the grandmother was at work.
Police began a search for the mother.
Officers located the mother, 33 year old, Heather McNutt, when she returned to the home on Kendall Rd. around 10 a.m.
While investigating why the child was left alone, deputies located a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and cash believed to be the proceeds of drug transactions.
McNutt was taken into custody and is facing the following charges:
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
- Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine)
- Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia
