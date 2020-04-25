Virus lockdowns an extra ordeal for special-needs children

In this photo taken Thursday, April 16, 2020, Jerome, second left, Nadege and their children Thomas, 17, left and Pierre, 14, both with intellectual disabilities pose at the window of their apartment in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, near Paris. Coronavirus lockdown is proving an ordeal for kids with disabilities and their families who are having to care for them at home because special schools have been shut down to curb infections. The family requested to be identified by their first name out of concern for privacy. (Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena)