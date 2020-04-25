Owensboro COVID-19 testing site

OWENSBORO, Ky. (KFVS) -A COVID-19 testing site will be set up on the Owensboro Community and Technical College campus from Tuesday, April 28-Thursday, April 30.
The site will only be open to only those persons being tested, testing site staff, and support personnel.
Tests will be administered between 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The testing site will be one-way traffic through the OCTC Campus.
Testing participants are asked to enter via the main entrance on New Hartford Road and egress onto Veach Road.
