Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Below normal rainfall over the past two months has significantly lessened the risk of flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers in Missouri. That's according to the National Weather Service, which has released its spring flood outlook. Forecasters had warned earlier this year that with the ground saturated and significant snowpack to the north, there was a high risk of flooding on the two big rivers and their tributaries. But the new outlook says that the snow has melted, and rainfall has been below average, especially over the past month. Minor flooding is still considered likely over the next three months.