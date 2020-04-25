Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Parson plan to include guidance for church services, sports
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says his plan to reopen the state from the coronavirus shutdown will include guidance for church services, sports and other events. Parson said during a news conference on Friday that Missourians have “stepped up to do their part” in helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, allowing the state to move ahead with plans to allow businesses and other organizations to reopen starting May 4. He says more details will be announced next week about how the reopening will work. Parson says the guidance he will outline will include religious services, weddings, outdoor functions like sports.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-LAWSUIT
Smithfield sued over working conditions at Missouri plant
MILAN, Mo. (AP) — An advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Smithfield Foods over working conditions at its plant in northern Missouri. The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court says poor working conditions at the Milan plant are putting employees and the public at risk of contracting the coronavirus. The lawsuit was filed by Rural Workers Community Alliance and an unidentified worker. Among other things, the lawsuit contends Smithfield has not provided sufficient protective equipment for employees. A Smithfield spokeswoman says the lawsuit is without merit and that many of the claims have already been determined to be unfounded.
ST. LOUIS-OFFICER SHOT
Federal case against St. Louis axed in officer shooting suit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the city of St. Louis from a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the mother of a St. Louis police officer killed by a fellow officer during a Russian roulette-style game. Officer Katlyn Alix died in January 2019 after she was shot by officer Nathaniel Hendren at his home while she was off duty and Hendren was supposed to be working. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark ruled Wednesday that although Hendren was on duty when Alix was killed, the shooting was personal not in the course of duty, and dismissed the city from the suit.
ISLAMIC CENTER FIRE
Fire reported at Islamic center in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — State and federal authorities are investigating a fire at The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. Fire Chief Travis Hollis said the blaze was reported early Friday. He said 12 to 15 people were evacuated but no injuries were reported. The structure was extensively damaged. The FBI, state fire marshal, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating, which occurs whenever a fire is reported at a religious structure. The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations asked authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for the fire, which occurred on first night of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer for Muslims.
MISSOURI LEGISLATURE
Missouri lawmakers aim to cut $700M from next year's budget
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers plan to cut the state spending plan by about $700 million because of the toll the coronavirus has taken on the state’s economy. Top Republican budget leader Sen. Dan Hegeman on Friday said lawmakers are aiming to cut about that much from the governor’s original $30 billion spending proposal. Gov. Mike Parson made his budget recommendations weeks before the coronavirus hit Missouri. Lawmakers now need to slash it to keep it in check with declining revenues. Lawmakers have been off work for weeks. They’re returning Monday in an attempt to pass a budget by their May 8 deadline.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LAWMAKERS
Virus pits health vs. public duty for some state lawmakers
Lawmakers in some states are having to choose between risking their health and carrying out their elected duties in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Over the past month, at least 13 states have approved some form of remote voting for lawmakers in at least one of their legislative chambers. Some legislatures have shut down entirely. But others are pressing ahead with in-person sessions to vote on budget and policy priorities. Some lawmakers have chosen to skip those sessions because of concerns about contracting the coronavirus, leaving their constituents without a voice when key votes are taken.
FLOOD RISK
National Weather Service: Flood risk situation improves
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Below normal rainfall over the past two months has significantly lessened the risk of flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers in Missouri. That's according to the National Weather Service, which has released its spring flood outlook. Forecasters had warned earlier this year that with the ground saturated and significant snowpack to the north, there was a high risk of flooding on the two big rivers and their tributaries. But the new outlook says that the snow has melted, and rainfall has been below average, especially over the past month. Minor flooding is still considered likely over the next three months.
ST. LOUIS HOMICIDE
Woman shot to death in St. Louis neighborhood on Friday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a woman has been shot to death in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood _ the third shooting death in that neighborhood in the last two weeks. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the latest shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, when a woman was shot multiple times. Police say the woman, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital, where she died. Authorities have not released details on the shooting and have not announced any arrests in the case. The woman's death is at least the 47th homicide in St. Louis so far this year.