Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly says her goal is to start reopening the Kansas economy on May 3 but she may not be able to do it because the state is “nowhere near” having the supplies needed for adequate coronavirus testing. Kelly’s comments Thursday came after hundreds of people protested around the Statehouse against a stay-at-home order from the governor set to expire May 3. Kelly said a key issue in lifting restrictions is being able to test enough to identify and contain outbreaks quickly and take steps to contain them locally. Kansas has struggled to get enough supplies from the federal government and private companies.