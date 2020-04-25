Jefferson County Ill. announces 2 new deaths, 1 additional case of COVID-19

The Jefferson County Health Department announced two more COVID-19 deaths on April 25. (Source: WVIR)
April 25, 2020

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department announced two more COVID-19 deaths on April 25.

  • 1 male long-term care resident in his 90s
  • 1 female long-term care resident in her 90s

The Jefferson County Health Department is also reporting one additional case of COVID-19. .

  • 1 female in her 20s. She is in isolation at home

To date there have been 80 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

Four of these have resulted in deaths.

Nine of the positive cases have now been released from isolation.

