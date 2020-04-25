Illinois nearing 40,000 cases of COVID-19

On April 24, the IDPH reported 39,658 cases of COVID-19 in the state. (Source: KEYC)
By Jessica Ladd | April 25, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 12:09 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On April 24, the IDPH reported 39,658 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

292 of those cases are in southern Illinois.

So far, 1,795 people have died from the virus.

Governor JB Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. today.

