Free COVID-19 testing for Perry Co. residents
The Perry County Health Department will be hosting a mass COVID-19 drive-thru testing event, exclusively for Perry County Residents. (Source: Windom Area Health)
By Jessica Ladd | April 25, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 2:51 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department will be hosting a mass COVID-19 drive-thru testing event, exclusively for Perry County Residents.

The drive-thru site will be in the Perryville City Park on Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28.

Test will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Pre-registration is required to access testing.

.• Testing will be completed for the first 400 residents that pre-register online by going online.

• Please bring a photo ID and a copy of your registration confirmation to the event.

• Those arriving for testing will enter the City Park off of Highway 61 across from the Sheriff’s Department.

.• Each resident who consents to testing will be told to self-isolate until testing results are received.

Click here for more information.

