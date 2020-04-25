Free COVID-19 testing for Perry Co. residents

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department will be hosting a mass COVID-19 drive-thru testing event, exclusively for Perry County Residents.
The drive-thru site will be in the Perryville City Park on Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28.
Test will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Pre-registration is required to access testing.
.• Testing will be completed for the first 400 residents that pre-register online by going online.
• Please bring a photo ID and a copy of your registration confirmation to the event.
• Those arriving for testing will enter the City Park off of Highway 61 across from the Sheriff’s Department.
.• Each resident who consents to testing will be told to self-isolate until testing results are received.
