First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

An active and unpleasant 24 hours in store as a strong low pressure area moves right over the region. This will bring a variety of weather today and tonight including rain, rain showers, a few thunderstorms, and some strong and chilly winds. The low will be right overhead by mid-day, which is when we might see a few thunderstorms especially Bootheel, NW Tn and W Ky. By late afternoon and evening as the low moves east, strong northwest winds will develop and temps will start to fall…so that this evening and overnight will be windy, chilly and wet. No wind advisories currently in effect officially but winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph at times by this evening. Rain on the backside of the low looks to linger into Sunday morning…especially east of the Mississippi River, so Sunday morning could be chilly and wet in some areas before skies gradually clear out. It will remain breezy and cool on Sunday, however.