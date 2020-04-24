First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A strong low pressure system is pushing off to the east this evening, leaving behind rain, gusty northwest winds, and falling temps. Rain will gradually taper off west of the Mississippi early tonight, but could linger east, especially in Southeast Illinois, right on into Sunday. So tonight will be breezy and chilly, with temps falling into the 40s…with some areas of light rain lingering mainly in Southern Illinois. On Sunday a final lobe of clouds and light rain will swing through Southern Illinois in the morning….especially east of I-57….but skies should be clearing by afternoon. Highs on Sunday should range from the low 60s northeast to about 70 southwest. By Sunday night we’ll have clearing skies and light winds, and lows by Monday morning could dip into the 30s in some areas.