First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms possible today

(KFVS) -This evening will be windy, wet and chilly.
Saturday will be rather unpleasant as a strong low pressure area moves over the region.
This will bring a variety of weather today and tonight including rain, rain showers, a few thunderstorms, and some strong and chilly winds.
At mid-day we might see a few thunderstorms in the Bootheel, northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky.
By late afternoon and evening strong winds will develop and temps will start to fall.
No wind advisories are currently in effect but winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph this evening.
Rain could linger into Sunday morning.
Tomorrow morning could be chilly and wet in some areas before skies clear out.
It will remain breezy and cool on Sunday.
After tomorrow, the rest of the week will be nicer for the most part.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says Tuesday into Wednesday another weather system will move in from the northwest.
This will bring showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, followed by breezy and cooler conditions on Wednesday.
Warmer and quieter conditions are indicated by late next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.