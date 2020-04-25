Facility closures at Rend Lake extended again

REND LAKE, Ill. (KFVS) -The Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center, all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds and many day use areas at Rend Lake will remain closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.
All camping reservations made in any of Rend Lake’s four Corps of Engineers managed campgrounds through 17 May have been cancelled.
These campgrounds include North and South Sandusky, South Marcum and Gun Creek Campgrounds.
All shelter and group camp reservations in Rend Lake’s Corps of Engineers managed areas through 17 May have also been cancelled.
Individuals with affected reservations will be contacted by email and a full refund will automatically be processed.
If needed safety measures extend past 17 May, additional reservations may need to be canceled.
In this event, the Corps of Engineers will initiate the cancellations and will ensure that customers receive a full refund.
The Corps of Engineers asks that customers do not cancel their own reservations because a cancellation fee will be automatically charged.
The South Marcum, Dam West, Cypress View, Jackie Branch, Turnip Patch, North Gun Creek (RLCD) boat ramps; the Dam West and Spillway Day Use Areas; and Corps of Engineers managed outlying access areas are open.
Portions of the Rend Lake Bike Trail that run on Corps of Engineers managed lands will remain open.
This includes the portions of bike trail that run from North Sandusky to South Marcum and from the Rend Lake Golf Course to North Marcum.
All special events, interpretive programming, Small World Programs, site visits, and public meetings will continue to be put on hold until further notice.
