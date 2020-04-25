Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -The Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumed service at 8 a.m. on April 25, after Mississippi River floodwaters dropped off the Kentucky Landing in Hickman Harbor.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry had been closed since April 17.
The ferry normally has to close when the gauge at Cairo exceeds 44 ft., putting floodwaters above where the ferry can operate.
After just over a week of being out of service, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is now open on the normal summer schedule.
For more information on the ferry’s normal operating hours click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.