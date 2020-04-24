What you need to know April 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, April 24.
Patchy, dense fog could impact travel this morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.
After the fog burns off, we’ll see plenty of sunshine before clouds move in during the afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the low 70s.
As cloud cover increases, so does the chance for a shower or storm.
Most thunderstorms will arrive late tonight into early Saturday morning. Heavy rain and lightning is the biggest threat, but storms in the Bootheel could produce strong winds.
- A 31-year-old man, in custody at the Scott County Jail, is considered a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Washington County, Ill.
- Tests results from the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Mo. shows 20 inmates and three employees are positive for COVID-19.
- Governor J-B Pritzker is extending the stay at home order in Illinois through the end of May, but with some modifications.
- Today, President Trump will hold a signing ceremony for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion more in COVID-19 relief aid.
- Unemployment in the U.S. has swelled to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus.
- Two sisters have started an “Adopt-a-Grandparent” program in the Hopkinsville, Kentucky, area to assist senior citizens in need of essential supplies during COVID-19.
- A Catholic priest known for composing beautiful church music believes he has a new hymn that could uplift those struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.
- Churchill Downs is hosting a virtual triple crown race to help raise money for COVID-19 relief.
