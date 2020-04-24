U.S. Senators call for COVID-19 relief for rural broadcasters, newspapers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget asking for support for local radio and television broadcasters and newspapers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our radio and television broadcasters and rural newspapers provide local and national news, emergency alerts, educational programs, and more to all corners of the United States. In many rural areas, broadcast stations are the predominant or only form of local information,” the senators wrote. “We encourage the Office of Management and Budget to work with federal agencies throughout the government to increase advertising in local newspapers and on broadcast stations in order to help ensure they are able to continue to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The letter stated that, in many rural areas, local broadcast stations are the only form of local information.
Information such as daily news, alerts, and educational programs.
Some local stations are having funding troubles due to decreased advertising, but have increased coverage due to the virus.
