Trucker recognized for coming to aid of driver being shot at on I-70 in Mo.

SPRINGERTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A trucker was recognized for coming to the aid of a driver being shot at on Interstate 70.
Congressman John Shimkus recognized Caleb Lyidick, of Springerton, Ill. for his actions on April 7.
He said the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting on eastbound I-70 near the 175 mile marker.
He said according to their initial investigation, the driver of a passenger car shot from the moving vehicle, hitting and disabling another vehicle.
“After the victim’s vehicle came to a stop, two tractor-trailer drivers parked their trucks around the van to shield it from additional gun fire,” Shimkus said. “I later learned that Caleb Lydick, of Springerton, Ill., was one of the courageous drivers who placed himself, and his truck, in harm’s way to protect the disabled van.”
Shimkus said, thankfully, no injuries were reported.
