Tenn. Wildlife Resources Agency: Rare black morph turkey harvested in Obion Co.

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says a rare black morph turkey was harvested in Obion County.
The Agency said the turkey was harvested by Forrest Binkley. It weighed 20 pounds, had 1-inch spurs and a 9 3/16 beard.
They say it’s rare because there are four color morphs of wild turkeys that can occur other than their typical color. Turkeys can appear in smoke, red (erythristic), black (melanistic) and white (albino) color morphs. These color morphs are commonly referred to as color phases.
According to the Agency, the most common is the smoke color. Next is red, black and then the rarest is white.
They said many people believe the colors came from a crossbreeding with a domestic turkey, but that’s not true. It’s a genetic mutation passing from one generation to the next.
