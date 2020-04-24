Suspect wanted in connection to armed robbery in Du Quoin, Ill.

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are searching for a suspect or suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Du Quoin, Illinois.
The armed robbery happened at a home on the 500 block of S. Jefferson St. on Thursday, April 23 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the Du Quoin Police Department, a weapon was fired during the robbery.
No injuries were initial reported.
The suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived.
The investigation is on going.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.