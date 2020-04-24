Statement from Mo. Auditor Galloway on investigation into faulty masks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a statement on Friday on the investigation into defective masks distributed by the State Emergency Management Agency to first responders across Missouri.
Previously, she said she sent a letter to Public Safety Director Sandra Karsten.
After receiving a response to that letter on April 22, the auditor said she asked for additional information from several state officials as part of her ongoing fiscal review of the state’s response to COVID-19.
Additional letters were sent on Friday to the DPS, state treasurer and office of administration.
She released the following statement:
“Missourians, especially the first responders on our front lines, deserve clarity on how their government is handling this public health crisis. The response from the governor’s administration and the slow drip of information being released publicly has created more questions than answers. As taxpayers’ independent watchdog, it is my duty to review and investigate allegations of government mismanagement and waste of state resources. I will continue to pursue the truth on behalf of citizens.”
