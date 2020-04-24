Carolina Panthers draft SIU safety

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jeremy Chinn, a SIU safety, was drafted into the Carolina Panthers.
Chinn was the final pick of the second round, 64th overall.
During his college career, he started 27 of 38 games, making 243 tackles, 13 interceptions and one sack.
He played at Southern Illinois from 2016 to 2019.
During his high school career, Chinn played defensive back and running back.
At SIU, he played both safety and cornerback.
The Salukis have had 27 players selected in the NFL Draft.
The last Saluki player drafted was tight end MyCole Pruitt . He was selected in 2015, during the 5th round, to the Minnesota Vikings.
