Rain moving back into the Heartland Tonight. Rain looks to continue into much of Saturday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland,. We are watching a few thunderstorms across southwest Missouri and a few of these may move into our area over the evening hours. A few of these storms could produce small hail. Temperatures are warm across the Heartland but will begin to cool down after midnight as more rain spreads across the area.
Scattered showers moving across the Heartland after midnight. There could be a few rumbles of thunder but severe weather is not expected. Rain will continue through the first half of your Saturday with drier air trying to move in during the late afternoon hours. Lows tonight will be in the middle 50s. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 50s west to the lower 60s elsewhere.
Sunday looks to be dry across the Heartland but there may be a few isolated showers Sunday afternoon. temperatures will warm into the 70s next week with a chance of storms on Tuesday.
