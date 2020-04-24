Quarantine fitness from home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Staying inside doesn’t have to mean packing on the pounds, as one Heartland fitness instructor encourages you to work out from the comfort of your couch.
“Now is a great time, just to get moving," said Kristi Ewasko, a personal trainer and crossfit coach, who wants to help you, get into shape.
"Working out at home, you don’t need a big old gym, or all these weights. Literally you just need your body and a little bit of place to move.”
She currently moved her strength and conditioning classes online, shooting them right from her garage.
“We do squats. I do simple movements like that, that they can focus on, that they can do," she said.
It’s easy to sit at home during quarantine, binge watch your favorite shows and enjoy unhealthy snacks. However, Ewasko said that even if you don’t have time to get out for a workout, it shouldn’t stop you from eating healthy.
“What goes in your mouth is the number one thing that helps with health, nutrition, and taking care of your body. Also just take the time to fuel your mind, fuel your heart, and fuel your body as well," she said.
Once you return to work, she wanted to remind you to keep up a healthy lifestyle.
“Maybe your work is an eight-hour sedentary job, come home, get a 5 to 10 minute workout done, and feel better, feel stronger and feel your body that way.”
Ewasko said that even though area gyms are currently closed to the public, many personal trainers are offering free fitness instruction services online to help you get in shape.
