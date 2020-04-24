Person of interest in So. Ill. homicide investigation in custody in Scott Co., Mo.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man in custody in Scott County, Missouri is wanted as a person of interest in a homicide investigation in southern Illinois.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, in Illinois, a 31-year old man arrested on assault and armed criminal action charges out of Reynolds County, Missouri on April 8, is a person of interest in an ongoing death investigation. The man arrested is currently being held without bond at the Scott County Jail.
The Washington County Sheriff said the man in custody is a person of interest in the homicide investigation of David G. Woodrome, who was found dead in his Ashley home on Feb. 9.
After not being seen for three days at local business he frequented, one of Woodrome’s friends stopped by his house to check on him.
The friend found the 71-year-old man dead and called police.
A forensic autopsy showed that Woodrome was the victim of a homicide.
As the investigation moved forward by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police, their findings led them to southeast Missouri, where a multi-state investigation is now underway.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they are working with Missouri law enforcement agencies as the homicide investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 618-327-8273.
