Operation BBQ’D Hope wants to feed health care workers, first responders in southern Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Many local charities are thinking of ways to give back to our community, and the Hands of Hope foundation is no different.
Executive Director Rev. Dr. Troy Benitone came up with the idea of Operation BBQ’D Hope.
It’s an effort to feed all of health care workers and first responders in the southern Illinois region with BBQ meals. They will make trips to Heartland Regional Medical Center starting on Tuesday.
The following Thursday, they will be at SIH Herrin.
The next week starting Tuesday will be at SIH Saint Joseph in Murphysboro and then Thursday at SIH Memorial in Carbondale.
All times will be from 4-8 pm.
“When warriors go off to war, we often give them a meal of honor when they go, and when they come home we give them a welcome home meal," Benitone said. "Our idea was to have a meal of hope, a meal of honor.”
He has partnered with six local BBQ restaurants 17th Street BBP, The Great Boars of Fire, Riley’s Smokehouse, Chuck’s BBQ and Big Blues Que.
Benitone bought the product through his foundation Hands of Hope and will bring the BBQ and sides to these local restaurants so they can put their own flare on the BBQ.
“...but we also want southern Illinois in on it," he said. "So, instead of sending people flowers, you can’t do anything with flowers but look at them, but a plate of barbeque you can get it and eat it and get it in your soul and you know somebody loves you when they cook for you.”
So if you are looking to donate, you can visit hohfoundation.org or text 618-663-4636.
All proceeds go straight to the BBQ making, and potentially a second round of meals if enough money is raised.
