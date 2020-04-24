1 new positive COVID-19 case reported in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 on Friday, April 24.
According to the health department, the man in his 30s acquired the virus through local contact with a known case. He has been isolated.
As of Friday, there are a total of 57 positive cases in the county, including seven deaths. The health department said 23 people have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
