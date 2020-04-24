3 new positive cases reported in Southern Seven Health Dept. region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 in its region on Friday, April 24.
The cases include a woman in her 70s from Union County and two men from Pulaski County, one in his 40s and the other in his 60s. All are being isolated.
That brings the total to 31 positive cases in the health department’s region and no deaths.
The health department also reported five more people recovered from the virus; two from Johnson County, one from Massac County and two from Pulaski County. This brings the total number of recovered to nine in the region.
- Alexander County - 2 cases
- Hardin County - 1 case
- Johnson County - 3 cases (2 of 3 recovered)
- Massac County - 3 cases (all 3 recovered)
- Pope County - 0 cases
- Pulaski County - 15 cases (4 of 15 recovered)
- Union County - 7 cases
As for testing, the health department said, as of Friday, a total of 368 confirmed negative tests have been reported.
