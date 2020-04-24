New outdoor sculptures installed in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New art sculptures are now in place along Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
A total of seven pieces make up the annual outdoor sculpture exhibit that takes over downtown each spring.
Now in its seventh year, the exhibit has become a landmark in downtown.
Sara Steffens, the director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, said the outdoor art draws in all sorts of onlookers.
“A lot of these pieces are kind of abstract,” Steffens said. “...To me, it’s just kind of fun to see a group of people as I am driving by just kind of look at the piece and just be like ‘hey I wonder what they are thinking.’ It’s a good conversation piece to me.”
The outdoor exhibit is a juried show featuring artists from all over.
This year’s installment features artists from Cape Girardeau and as far away as Maryland.
Steffens said the goal of the show is to spruce up the downtown area while giving people another way to engage with the arts.
The sculptures are sporadically placed along both sides of Broadway from Fountain to Pacific Streets.
