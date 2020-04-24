Nearly $4M in COVID-19 relief awarded to rural Ky. hospitals

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Nearly $4 million in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will be given to 46 rural hospital in Kentucky.
The funds will provide one-time support to hospitals to help cover expenses associated with COVID-19 related testing, clinical services and equipment.
The federal funds can also be used to address the financial and workforce challenges related to the crisis.
The following Heartland hospitals in western Kentucky will receive federal relief funds:
- Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton
- Crittenden Health Systems in Marion
- Marshall County Hospital in Benton
- Trigg County Hospital in Cadiz
The Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH) will distribute the federal funds.
“While preparing for and fighting the coronavirus, our hospitals have had to discontinue outpatient care and elective procedures. As a result of that lost revenue, many hospitals have been faced with the reality of having to temporarily furlough staff,” said KORH Director Ernie Scott. "Through it all, though, these hospitals have remained open all day, every day. And, their staff has continued to place the medical needs of community members above all else.”
