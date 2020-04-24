Nearly 37K total positive cases in Ill.; Gov. Pritzker to hold daily briefing

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 36,934 total positive cases of COVID-19 with 1,688 deaths.
As of Thursday, 173,316 total tests were performed in Illinois.
On Thursday, the governor announced he would sign a modified stay-at-home order that would go into effect on May 1. It would last through the end of May.
The modified order allowed for some more retail stores not designated as non-essential to reopen; allows garden stores, nurseries and greenhouses to open as essential businesses with social distancing guidelines in place; and also requires individuals to wear face masks or face coverings in a public place when they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance.
Governor JB Pritzker is expected to hold a daily briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.