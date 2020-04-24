Murder suspect escapes jail, manhunt underway

DES ARC, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police, along with the Prairie County Sheriff’s Department, are searching for a man suspected of killing a Wynne woman.
Earl Eugene Parks escaped the Prairie County Jail just before midnight, April 23, according to ASP.
He is described as a bald-headed, clean-shaven 47-year-old white male.
Parks was arrested in January on suspicion of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and possession of firearms in relation to the murder of a Wynne woman.
If you have any information on Parks’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 870-256-4137.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.