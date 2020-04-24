More showers and t’storms on Saturday

More showers and a few thunderstorms will push in overnight into Saturday. Good news, there isn’t much of a threat for severe weather. The bad news, more pockets of heavy rain are possible. Lows tonight will only drop into the 50s. It will be cooler and breezy at times on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rain continues to slow down a little, so some light showers will likely linger into Sunday morning. We look to dry out by Saturday afternoon, with breezy conditions continuing. More storms are possible on Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. We are still watching these closely for the possibility of severe weather.