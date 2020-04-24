Mo. National Guard to help with food bank distribution in Sikeston

Missouri Guard members will be at the Good Neighbor Pantry to help distribute food on Friday, April 24. (Source: WALB)
By Marsha Heller | April 24, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 8:50 AM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Several Missouri National Guard members will be helping to distribute food at the Good Neighbor Pantry in Sikeston on Friday, April 24.

The food distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, the Good Neighbor Pantry has seen an increased need for food assistance.

In January, the pantry served 316 households and 217 in February.

After the COVID-19 crisis began, 680 households were helped with food needs in March.

The Good Neighbor Pantry is open form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday.

