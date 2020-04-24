Missouri to slowly restart commercial driver license written tests for applicants with essential needs

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - The Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Colonel Eric T. Olson, has announced that the Patrol will provide written knowledge testing for commercial driver license (CDL) applicants with essential needs, starting April 27.
The CDL written tests will be limited to specific testing locations statewide.
Potential applicants should call the number listed for their area to find out the locations and times these services are offered.
A complete listing of testing locations can be found on the Patrol’s website.
The number of applicants allowed in each facility will be restricted to ensure that the recommended social distancing measures are followed.
All applicants should wear appropriate face coverings while at the facility.
The Patrol requests that members of the public refrain from taking a CDL written examination if:
- you, a member of your household, a family member, or other personal acquaintance have been diagnosed with COVID-19 (and are not medically cleared);
- you have had contact with any person diagnosed, or suspected of having, COVID-19;
- a medical professional, hospital staff, or other health agency representative has asked you to self-quarantine; or
- you have an unexplained fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom related to COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.
