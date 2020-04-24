Missouri Attorney General gives update on COVID-19 consumer protection Efforts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, gave an update on the efforts to protect consumers and find fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Section is still fully functional. They have been working diligently to monitor, root out, and take action against scams and price gouging.
"Throughout this pandemic, our Consumer Protection Section has done incredible work to protect Missouri consumers - from over a thousand consumers called to multiple legal actions, there’s no question that our hotline operators, advocates, investigators, and lawyers are doing important work on behalf of the Missourians they serve," said Attorney General Schmitt.
Since early March, the Office has received 1,274 price gouging complaints from across the state.
They have launched specific form to make it easier to report price gouging.
Hotline operators and consumer advocates have made calls to 1,144 consumers who have filed complaints.
The Office has issued 9 Civil Investigative Demands (CID) related to price gouging.
A total of 10 Cease and Desist letters have been sent to individuals and businesses across the state.
6 consumer alerts and a number of public service announcements on a variety of topics, including Medicaid fraud, CARES Act Scams, charity fraud, and more have been sent out.
One of the first actions taken by A.G Schmit was to file suit against Jim Bakker for marketing silver solution as a COVID-19 cure.
