$9M in federal funds available to help Ky. public safety agencies, governments

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Starting on Friday, May 1, Kentucky’s local public safety agencies and eligible local governments can apply for part of more than $9 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
Governor Andy Beshear said the one-time funds have two separate processes for local agencies and eligible governments to get funding.
He said more than $6.2 million in pass-through funds, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by the President, will assist local agencies, like police departments, sheriff’s offices and correctional institutions, that have a connection to the criminal justice system, to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 in their jurisdictions.
Allowable expenses through the program include: overtime, equipment - including law enforcement and medical equipment and personal protective equipment - supplies, training, travel (particularly to distribute supplies), new hires and overtime pay exclusively related to COVID-19 response, and to address the medical needs of those in confined criminal justice settings.
Starting May 1, applicants can click here for an application.
Governor Beshear said an additional $3.3 million in CESF funds are available to governmental agencies selected by the USDOJ for direct awards. Those jurisdictions must still apply. Applications must be submitted directly to the USDOJ by clicking here. The federal funding opportunity closes May 29.
The counties include: Christian, Daviess, Franklin, Hardin, Kenton, Madison, McCracken and Warren.
The cities are: Bowling Green, Covington, Frankfort, Hopkinsville, Owensboro, Paducah, Radcliff, Richmond and Shively, as well as Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government.
You can click here for a list of allocations.
