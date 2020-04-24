Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka say a motorist who was shot and wounded by an officer who was being dragged by the suspect's car has been released from the hospital and taken to jail. Police say 19-year-old Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated battery of an officer while fleeing and other counts. Police say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon when a Topeka police officer was dragged by Owens' car when Owens took off being stopped for a traffic violation. The officer suffered minor injuries in the incident and was treated at the scene. The officer, whose name has not been released, is on paid leave during the investigation.