Ky. electric cooperatives warn of scammers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Electric cooperatives across the state report a surge in scammers amidst the COVID-19 crisis.
Since the pandemic began, they say people in at least six electric cooperative service areas across Kentucky have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to work for the local electric co-op and threatening to disconnect service without immediate payment.
In March, the Kentucky Public Service Commission issued an order that halts disconnections for non-payment and fees for late payments.
Co-ops urge members to avoid arranging payment or giving account or personal information over the phone. If you are unsure, hang up and call the publicly listed number for the utility.
When making online payments to your electric provider, they say to always double-check to make sure that you are on the correct website before submitting credit card information.
If you suspect a scamming attempt, you should contact your utility and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office. The Consumer Protection Hotline is 1-888-432-9257.
